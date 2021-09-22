Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Video: Chris Sale had Javy Baez so fooled on this slider

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1h

Chris Sale is known for his wicked slider. Javy Baez can attest to how dangerous it is based on how fooled he was on this swing.

New York Post
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard return to mound a success

by: Mike Puma New York Post 25m

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s return was just perfect Wednesday.

Newsday
NL East-leading Braves overcome Duvall's lost HR in victory | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 54m

(AP) -- Adam Duvall lost a home run to a baserunning miscue, but Atlanta rebounded with homers by Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on We

CBS New York
Boston Wins 7th In A Row Over Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

Taijuan Walker allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, his 35th of the year.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on loss to Red Sox | 09/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Taijuan Walker's rough start and mistakes made by the team in the loss to the Red Sox

SNY.tv
Mets vs Red Sox: Luis Rojas knows Mets are in tough spot in playoff hunt | Mets Post Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

The Mets suffered a deflating 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, and while they’re still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, their chances have grown slimmer and slimmer.

USA Today
Schwarber, Sale help Boston win 7th in a row, 12-5 over Mets

by: AP USA Today 2h

Kyle Schwarber homered twice and scored four times to lead the yellow-and-blue-clad Red Sox to their seventh straight...

Sports Media 101
You May Be Done With Kyle Schwarber, But Kyle Schwarber Isn’t Done With You

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 2h

Can Kyle Schwarber play in Korea next year?Seriously … Justin Bour is playing with the LG Twins and he’s hitting .170 and has the range of a traffic cone. I’m sure LG would pay Sc

