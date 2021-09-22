New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Red Sox 12, Mets 5 (9/22/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard return to mound a success
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s return was just perfect Wednesday.
NL East-leading Braves overcome Duvall's lost HR in victory | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Adam Duvall lost a home run to a baserunning miscue, but Atlanta rebounded with homers by Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on We
Video: Chris Sale had Javy Baez so fooled on this slider
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 3h
Chris Sale is known for his wicked slider. Javy Baez can attest to how dangerous it is based on how fooled he was on this swing.
Boston Wins 7th In A Row Over Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
Taijuan Walker allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, his 35th of the year.
Luis Rojas on loss to Red Sox | 09/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Taijuan Walker's rough start and mistakes made by the team in the loss to the Red Sox
Mets vs Red Sox: Luis Rojas knows Mets are in tough spot in playoff hunt | Mets Post Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
The Mets suffered a deflating 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, and while they’re still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, their chances have grown slimmer and slimmer.
Schwarber, Sale help Boston win 7th in a row, 12-5 over Mets
by: AP — USA Today 4h
Kyle Schwarber homered twice and scored four times to lead the yellow-and-blue-clad Red Sox to their seventh straight...
