New York Mets

Mets Merized
64363175_thumbnail

Walker and Williams Struggle as Mets Get Knocked Around

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 37m

Taijuan Walker took the loss (his eleventh loss of the season) in one of his worst outings of the season on Wednesday as the Mets fell to the Red Sox 12-5 at Fenway Park. He gave up six earned run

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor believes Mets can re-sign Javier Baez this offseason

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

Mets' star Francisco Lindor believes the team has the goods and resources to sign infielder Javier Baez, his friend, this offseason

Mets 360

Thursday catch-all thread (9/23/21)

by: Other Mets 360 7m

Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. Its been quite an in-season contrast for Francisco Lindor. However, he has a 2.6 fWAR and a 2.9 rWAR.

WFAN
64364138_thumbnail

Luis Rojas not considering shutting Taijuan Walker down

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 14m

Mets manager Luis Rojas says he is not considering shutting Taijuan Walker down after the righty was rocked again for six runs on Wednesday.

Mack's Mets
64362851_thumbnail

Ray Savage - SAVAGE VIEWS – Facing the Facts

by: RDS900 Mack's Mets 45m

  SAVAGE VIEWS – Facing the Facts September 23, 2021 Prior to the 2021 season, I projected the Mets to be a top 5 MLB team with only the...

Mets Daddy

Carlos Correa Better Option For Mets Than Kris Bryant

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 48m

This offseason, the New York Mets have a number of holes to fill in free agency. Chief among them is third base as the Mets have not had a third baseman since 2014 when David Wright was yet to be d…

Amazin' Avenue
64362631_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for September 23, 2021

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56m

Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Rumors: Free agent targets could be limited by qualifying offers

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Who is ready for some juicy New York Mets rumors? You won’t get any oozing with goodness just yet but a hint of some Mets rumors to come arrived this wee...

