Mets Director of Player Development breaks down which prospects made big strides in 2021 | Mets Prospective
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 34m
This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo are joined by Mets Director of Player Development Jeremy Barnes.
