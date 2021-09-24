New York Mets
Jay, I am not EVERY blog about the Mets
by: Matthew Cerrone — Death of a Sports Blogger 2h
It’s hard to imagine, but from around 2005 until 2008, you could probably read 30-40 different blogs about the Mets… They were written by all sorts of fans, some obsessed with stats, some just emotional and ranting, some only game specific, but they ALL were written by passionate, opinionated Mets...
Lame Notorious 86 Mets shirt for try-hards
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 37m
If you wear this….you don’t get it. or
A dive into Javier Baez’ chase rate with the Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Mets at Brewers – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
Can the Mets at least stay entertaining in the season's final week?
Do You Remember the 131 Mets of September?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
What the Mets could use right now is another Ed Kranepool, another Cleon Jones, another Bud Harrelson, not to mention another Nolan Ryan, another Ken Boswell, another Duffy Dyer.
Series Preview: Mets Head to Milwaukee For Three-Game Series
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 2h
As the Mets and Brewers prepare to square off for a three-game set in Milwaukee, both teams are in need of wins. But while the Brewers still remain comfortably in first place despite a five-game l
Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 29th-Octrober 3rd
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Mets have five home games left at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2021 season. The final series is part of the Tripl...
This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor takes blame for Mets place in the standings
by: Joe Sokolowski — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.
Tweets
-
I’m more than interested in retaining Javier Báez “No matter the cost” is the part that I don’t particularly like or agree with. I want to see the #Mets spend big, but I also want them to be smart with their investments“Lindor, his closest friend and $341 million teammate, is pushing the Mets to re-sign Báez. He has the ear of owner Steve Cohen and might have enough sway to get Cohen to keep Báez in New York long-term, no matter the cost.” https://t.co/MGnNqGYkiQMinors
-
RT @MetsLegends: 🚨 Giveaway time! 🚨 We have a few #nice cards that can be yours! • Two David Wright prospect cards • Jordan Yamamoto auto • Jeff McNeil rookie • Brandon Nimmo Opening Day blue parallel All you have to do is: • FOLLOW @MetsLegends • RETWEET and LIKE this tweet #LGM https://t.co/aLy5E89aFCBlogger / Podcaster
-
speaking of which.. catch up at Simply Amazin’, where we generally know what we’re talking about 🍎 Apple: Spotify: https://t.co/NN4c2XhfTL https://t.co/0FcgeKAmYGI find the amount of people with podcasts who have zero idea what they’re talking about absolutely astounding.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bob Melvin’s deal with Oakland expires this winter. He has a 2022 club option. If he wants to come to New York I’m sure he would let Oakland know his wishes and compensation wouldn’t be required.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jflan816: “Lindor, his closest friend and $341 million teammate, is pushing the Mets to re-sign Báez. He has the ear of owner Steve Cohen and might have enough sway to get Cohen to keep Báez in New York long-term, no matter the cost.” https://t.co/MGnNqGYkiQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto has a higher career OPS with RISP than Nick Castellanos and a higher career OPS+ and wRC+ One season does not and should not define a player #Mets #LGM"I’d take the chance on letting Conforto walk, with the idea of signing someone like Kris Bryant or Nick Castellanos instead, or Starling Marte." Why letting Michael Conforto walk should be first step to fix Mets' offense this offseason (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/fI9KnKsKAj https://t.co/tgwVD5cwwCMisc
