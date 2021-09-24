Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Mets at Brewers – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 1h

Can the Mets at least stay entertaining in the season's final week?

The Mets Police
Lame Notorious 86 Mets shirt for try-hards

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36m

If you wear this….you don’t get it. or

Mets 360

A dive into Javier Baez’ chase rate with the Mets

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Do You Remember the 131 Mets of September?

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

What the Mets could use right now is another Ed Kranepool, another Cleon Jones, another Bud Harrelson, not to mention another Nolan Ryan, another Ken Boswell, another Duffy Dyer.

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets Head to Milwaukee For Three-Game Series

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 1h

As the Mets and Brewers prepare to square off for a three-game set in Milwaukee, both teams are in need of wins. But while the Brewers still remain comfortably in first place despite a five-game l

Mack's Mets
Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 29th-Octrober 3rd

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  SYRACUSE, NY  – The Syracuse Mets have five home games left at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2021 season. The final series is part of the Tripl...

Death of a Sports Blogger
Jay, I am not EVERY blog about the Mets

by: Matthew Cerrone Death of a Sports Blogger 2h

It’s hard to imagine, but from around 2005 until 2008, you could probably read 30-40 different blogs about the Mets… They were written by all sorts of fans, some obsessed with stats, some just emotional and ranting, some only game specific, but they ALL were written by passionate, opinionated Mets...

Amazin' Avenue
This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor takes blame for Mets place in the standings

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.

Tweets

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 4m
    I’m more than interested in retaining Javier Báez “No matter the cost” is the part that I don’t particularly like or agree with. I want to see the #Mets spend big, but I also want them to be smart with their investments
    John Flanigan
    “Lindor, his closest friend and $341 million teammate, is pushing the Mets to re-sign Báez. He has the ear of owner Steve Cohen and might have enough sway to get Cohen to keep Báez in New York long-term, no matter the cost.” https://t.co/MGnNqGYkiQ
    Minors
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 9m
    RT @MetsLegends: 🚨 Giveaway time! 🚨 We have a few #nice cards that can be yours! • Two David Wright prospect cards • Jordan Yamamoto auto • Jeff McNeil rookie • Brandon Nimmo Opening Day blue parallel All you have to do is: • FOLLOW @MetsLegends • RETWEET and LIKE this tweet #LGM https://t.co/aLy5E89aFC
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 9m
    speaking of which.. catch up at Simply Amazin’, where we generally know what we’re talking about 🍎 Apple: Spotify: https://t.co/NN4c2XhfTL https://t.co/0FcgeKAmYG
    John Mincone
    I find the amount of people with podcasts who have zero idea what they’re talking about absolutely astounding.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 16m
    Bob Melvin’s deal with Oakland expires this winter. He has a 2022 club option. If he wants to come to New York I’m sure he would let Oakland know his wishes and compensation wouldn’t be required.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 29m
    RT @jflan816: “Lindor, his closest friend and $341 million teammate, is pushing the Mets to re-sign Báez. He has the ear of owner Steve Cohen and might have enough sway to get Cohen to keep Báez in New York long-term, no matter the cost.” https://t.co/MGnNqGYkiQ
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mets Metrics @MetsMetrics 37m
    Michael Conforto has a higher career OPS with RISP than Nick Castellanos and a higher career OPS+ and wRC+ One season does not and should not define a player #Mets #LGM
    SNY
    "I’d take the chance on letting Conforto walk, with the idea of signing someone like Kris Bryant or Nick Castellanos instead, or Starling Marte." Why letting Michael Conforto walk should be first step to fix Mets' offense this offseason (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/fI9KnKsKAj https://t.co/tgwVD5cwwC
    Misc
