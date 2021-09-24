Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY.tv

Could Javy Baez end up across town with Yankees in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On BNNY, Michelle Margaux asks Anthony McCarron if Javy Baez doesn't sign with the Mets, would he be a good fit for the Yankees in 2022?

SNY.tv

Can Todd Zeile remember some of his former teammates? | Mets Pre-Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4m

On Friday's Mets Pre-Game Show, Gary Apple has Todd Zeile play a game of "Who Dis?" Todd is asked to identify some of his former teammates by seeing images of them in action.

New York Post
64412001_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard on the cusp of long-awaited Mets return

by: Mike Puma New York Post 19m

Noah Syndergaard’s second (and presumably final) tune-up in a minor league uniform is scheduled for Saturday.

Newsday
64411852_thumbnail

Brewers owner lauds work of exec David Stearns, and reminds everyone that he's under contract | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 31m

MILWAUKEE — The Mets this weekend are playing the team constructed by one of the reported candidates to run their own: David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. Milwaukee, however,

Film Room
64411650_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout  | 09/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 47m

Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Eric Lauer (9/24/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Daily News
64411183_thumbnail

Mets eliminated from NL wild card race after Cardinals win 13th straight - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Also: Noah Syndergaard is still hoping to pitch this season.

Amazin' Avenue
64410345_thumbnail

Open thread: Mets vs Brewers, 9/24/21

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets begin the first of a three-game series in Milwaukee

Mets Merized
63505544_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 8:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets start a series with the Brewers tonight who have recently clinched a spot in the playoffs and could very well clinch the division this weekend, as their elimination number is down to thre

Tweets