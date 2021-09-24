Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Eric Lauer (9/24/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

SNY.tv

Can Todd Zeile remember some of his former teammates? | Mets Pre-Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5m

On Friday's Mets Pre-Game Show, Gary Apple has Todd Zeile play a game of "Who Dis?" Todd is asked to identify some of his former teammates by seeing images of them in action.

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard on the cusp of long-awaited Mets return

by: Mike Puma New York Post 19m

Noah Syndergaard’s second (and presumably final) tune-up in a minor league uniform is scheduled for Saturday.

Newsday
Brewers owner lauds work of exec David Stearns, and reminds everyone that he's under contract | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 31m

MILWAUKEE — The Mets this weekend are playing the team constructed by one of the reported candidates to run their own: David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. Milwaukee, however,

Film Room
Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout  | 09/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 47m

Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout

Daily News
Mets eliminated from NL wild card race after Cardinals win 13th straight - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Also: Noah Syndergaard is still hoping to pitch this season.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs Brewers, 9/24/21

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets begin the first of a three-game series in Milwaukee

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 8:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets start a series with the Brewers tonight who have recently clinched a spot in the playoffs and could very well clinch the division this weekend, as their elimination number is down to thre

