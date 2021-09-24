New York Mets
Can Todd Zeile remember some of his former teammates? | Mets Pre-Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5m
On Friday's Mets Pre-Game Show, Gary Apple has Todd Zeile play a game of "Who Dis?" Todd is asked to identify some of his former teammates by seeing images of them in action.
Noah Syndergaard on the cusp of long-awaited Mets return
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20m
Noah Syndergaard’s second (and presumably final) tune-up in a minor league uniform is scheduled for Saturday.
Brewers owner lauds work of exec David Stearns, and reminds everyone that he's under contract | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 31m
MILWAUKEE — The Mets this weekend are playing the team constructed by one of the reported candidates to run their own: David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. Milwaukee, however,
Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout | 09/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 47m
Francisco Lindor's RBI groundout
Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Eric Lauer (9/24/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
Mets eliminated from NL wild card race after Cardinals win 13th straight - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Also: Noah Syndergaard is still hoping to pitch this season.
Open thread: Mets vs Brewers, 9/24/21
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets begin the first of a three-game series in Milwaukee
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 8:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets start a series with the Brewers tonight who have recently clinched a spot in the playoffs and could very well clinch the division this weekend, as their elimination number is down to thre
Adames sends a two-run shot 400 feet to straightaway center field to put the Brewers up 3-1.Blog / Website
Willy Adames off RHP Tylor Megill - 103.6 mph, 35 degrees (400 ft Home Run) 95.3 mph 4-Seam Fastball #Mets @ #Brewers (B3)Misc
Khalil Lee leaves the ballpark for his 13th home run of the year. Syracuse piling it on in Game Two of its Final Stretch series with Scranton. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets 1 @ #Brewers 3 [B3-0o]: Willy Adames homers (23): fly ball to RCF (2-run) Hit: 400ft, 103.6mph, 35°🚀, OPPO🌮 Pitch: 95.3mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Tylor Megill, 18)Misc
RT @MedInPanicCity: And Gelbs next season will have worked more games than Burkhardt. Yet the shadow will remain.Blogger / Podcaster
2022 will be a big year for the SNY booth: -@SteveGelbs' 8th full season -GKR's 17th season together, tying Bob Murphy, Lindsey Nelson and Ralph Kiner's record for the Mets (and don't worry, Gary, Keith & Ron confirm they're all on board for 2022)TV / Radio Network
