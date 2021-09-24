New York Mets
Yarbrough goes 6 strong in relief, Rays beat Marlins 8-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6m
(AP) -- Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Friday night.The Rays got three RBIs apiece from Randy
Mets lament losses to beatable teams for sinking season: ‘Bitter pill’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 39m
J.D. Davis called it a “bitter pill.”
Syracuse splits Friday night doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 51m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
LEADING OFF: Cortes rolls into Yanks-Red Sox showdown | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:___WILD CHASEThe Yankees and Red Sox continue a three-game set at Fenway Park with huge postseason implications. Boston holds the top AL wild card
Tylor Megill Swinging Strike to Willy Adames | 09/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
NYM vs. MIL at American Family Field
Syndergaard to start at Triple-A on Saturday
by: Andrew Wagner — MLB: Mets 2h
MILWAUKEE -- Noah Syndergaard will start at Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday as he continues his journey back to the Mets' starting rotation after missing more than a year while recovering Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard, whose rehab was delayed by a positive COVID-19 test last month, pitched about as...
Can Todd Zeile remember some of his former teammates? | Mets Pre-Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Friday's Mets Pre-Game Show, Gary Apple has Todd Zeile play a game of "Who Dis?" Todd is asked to identify some of his former teammates by seeing images of them in action.
To the ninth. Down four.TV / Radio Network
Baez singles to get the Mets fourth hit of the night while Diaz gets the Brewers down 1-2-3. Mets are down to their final 3 outs. Mets: 1 | Brewers: 5. Top of the ninth.Blog / Website
Sorry, Cardinals fans. Bob'd.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Mets are on the verge of falling to 3-11 over the last two weeks. If they could have played .500 over that stretch they would at least have had a puncher's chance heading to the final week.Beat Writer / Columnist
Castro gives up a lead off walk to Wong and the Mets get their first hit since the first inning. Mets: 1 | Brewers: 5. Top of the eighth.Blog / Website
