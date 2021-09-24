Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets

by: AP USA Today 1h

The Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing in a 5-1 win over the...

SNY.tv
Mets vs Brewers: Tylor Megill on being victimized by home run ball again in Milwaukee | Mets Post Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 16m

For Tylor Megill, it comes down to execution. 'I'm leaving balls in the middle of the plate and they're getting hit.' Megill doesn't feel fatigue is a factor.

Newsday
Reds beat Nationals 8-7 in 11 but fall further behind Cards | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 42m

(AP) -- Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in 11 inn

SNY Mets

Barstool Sports
On This Date in Sports September 25, 1986: Great Scott | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 58m

In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comThe Houston Astros clinch the National League Western Division with a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at the Astrodome. Mike Scott, who emerged obs...

CBS New York
MLB: Mets.com
Struggles for Megill, Mets continue in loss

by: Andrew Wagner MLB: Mets 1h

MILWAUKEE -- Very few pitchers make it to the big leagues and find immediate, lasting success. Even the best of the best go through growing pains at some point early in their careers before things start to take off. Right now, Tylor Megill is right smack in the middle of

Fox Sports
Willy Adames, Christian Yelich go deep in Brewers’ 5-1 win over Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 1h

Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong all homered to help the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the New York Mets, 5-1.

