Mets vs Brewers: Megill on being victimized by the home run ball again in Milwaukee
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 45m
For Tylor Megill, it comes down to execution. 'I'm leaving balls in the middle of the plate and they're getting hit.' Megill doesn't feel fatigue is a factor...
Reds beat Nationals 8-7 in 11 but fall further behind Cards | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 44m
(AP) -- Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in 11 inn
On This Date in Sports September 25, 1986: Great Scott | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 1h
In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comThe Houston Astros clinch the National League Western Division with a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at the Astrodome. Mike Scott, who emerged obs...
Brewers Hit 3 HRs, Get Strong Outing From Lauer To Down Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 59m
The Brewers have won 12 of their last 13 against the Mets in Milwaukee, including seven in a row.
Struggles for Megill, Mets continue in loss
by: Andrew Wagner — MLB: Mets 1h
MILWAUKEE -- Very few pitchers make it to the big leagues and find immediate, lasting success. Even the best of the best go through growing pains at some point early in their careers before things start to take off. Right now, Tylor Megill is right smack in the middle of
Willy Adames, Christian Yelich go deep in Brewers’ 5-1 win over Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 1h
Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong all homered to help the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the New York Mets, 5-1.
Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets
by: AP — USA Today 1h
The Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing in a 5-1 win over the...
-
Tylor Megill talks about being victimized by the home run ball again in Milwaukee https://t.co/FY9HX2k6aeTV / Radio Network
-
-
Eric Lauer punks Mets with nine strikeouts in win https://t.co/K3kKU5Na68Blog / Website
-
-
