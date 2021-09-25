New York Mets
More Bad News For the Mets in Milwaukee
by: Sue Kolinsky — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets are seven-and-a-half games back with eight to play and I still scan the box scores as if it were meaningful.I’m not one to leave games early -- only once -- a Florida Marlins affair
The Get Metsmerized Podcast Episode Two: Looking Ahead To 2022
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 24m
https://anchor.fm/get-metsmerizedWelcome to episode two of the Get Metsmerized Podcast!In this week's episode, we skip right over Phillies and Red Sox series and look ahead to this weekend i
Mets missed chance to capitalize on weak NL East in 2021
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 47m
The Mets have been eliminated from the Wild Card race and will soon be out of the division race as well, which can only be seen as a missed opportunity to capitalize on what was a weak NL East.
NY Mets season is less of a collapse, more of a reality check
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The greatest collapses in human history include the Romans, the Ancient Egyptians, Blockbuster when they decided not to buy Netflix, and the 2007 New York ...
Hey @mets it was never about the wins and losses – its about who we are
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The 2012 Mets went 74-88. The 2021 bunch won’t lose that many games, but they are a far far far far far far worse more disgraceful team than the 2012 squad. Ask any real Mets fan and…
PRESS RELEASE - St. Lucie Mets Announce 2022 Schedule
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Mets scheduled to play 132 games, 66 at Clover Park PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce their 2022 regula...
Farm Report Recap: 9/24
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 3h
SYRACUSE METS The Syracuse Mets completed their suspended game from September 22, falling to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5–3.
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/25/21: Syracuse splits a doubleheader
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 3h
This Date in Baseball-Sept. 26
Tweets
The MLB is in greats hands with this talent. Many more names to add to the list as well!Player
I agree. Harper is unreal. Never takes a night off. Superb defender as well who plays the game with an incredible edge. I can’t wait to see who the MVP is. I’m thankful I get to compete against them!@STR0 Harper carrying Phillies to possibly playoffs. Thats an MVPPlayer
Khalil Lee (@lilswingman24) launched his 1️⃣3️⃣th 💣 last night for the @SyracuseMets. An absolute laser! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
He’s unreal. His zone judgement is godly. He won’t expand outside the strike zone which is beyond rare in our game today!@STR0 His plate discipline makes Soto very fun to watch, except when your team is facing him.Player
.@lilswingman24 with a LASER. ☄️ @SyracuseMetsMinors
