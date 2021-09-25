New York Mets
Hey @mets it was never about the wins and losses – its about who we are
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The 2012 Mets went 74-88. The 2021 bunch won’t lose that many games, but they are a far far far far far far worse more disgraceful team than the 2012 squad. Ask any real Mets fan and…
The Get Metsmerized Podcast Episode Two: Looking Ahead To 2022
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 24m
https://anchor.fm/get-metsmerizedWelcome to episode two of the Get Metsmerized Podcast!In this week's episode, we skip right over Phillies and Red Sox series and look ahead to this weekend i
Mets missed chance to capitalize on weak NL East in 2021
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 47m
The Mets have been eliminated from the Wild Card race and will soon be out of the division race as well, which can only be seen as a missed opportunity to capitalize on what was a weak NL East.
NY Mets season is less of a collapse, more of a reality check
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The greatest collapses in human history include the Romans, the Ancient Egyptians, Blockbuster when they decided not to buy Netflix, and the 2007 New York ...
PRESS RELEASE - St. Lucie Mets Announce 2022 Schedule
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Mets scheduled to play 132 games, 66 at Clover Park PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce their 2022 regula...
Farm Report Recap: 9/24
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 3h
SYRACUSE METS The Syracuse Mets completed their suspended game from September 22, falling to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5–3.
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/25/21: Syracuse splits a doubleheader
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 3h
This Date in Baseball-Sept. 26
Tweets
The MLB is in greats hands with this talent. Many more names to add to the list as well!Player
I agree. Harper is unreal. Never takes a night off. Superb defender as well who plays the game with an incredible edge. I can’t wait to see who the MVP is. I’m thankful I get to compete against them!@STR0 Harper carrying Phillies to possibly playoffs. Thats an MVPPlayer
Khalil Lee (@lilswingman24) launched his 1️⃣3️⃣th 💣 last night for the @SyracuseMets. An absolute laser! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
He’s unreal. His zone judgement is godly. He won’t expand outside the strike zone which is beyond rare in our game today!@STR0 His plate discipline makes Soto very fun to watch, except when your team is facing him.Player
.@lilswingman24 with a LASER. ☄️ @SyracuseMetsMinors
