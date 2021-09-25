Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Syndergaard takes strong step toward return

by: Andrew Wagner MLB: Mets 7m

MILWAUKEE -- Noah Syndergaard could be back in a Mets uniform before the regular season wraps up next weekend. The right-hander, who's yet to throw a pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020, allowed one hit and struck out a pair of batters during a scoreless

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Rich Hill vs Corbin Burnes (9/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 14m

Daily News
Mets eliminated from playoff contention - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 21m

In a year when the NL East was there for the taking, the Mets collapsed when it mattered.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Brewers, 9/25/21

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52m

Mets take on Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes and the playoff-bound Brewers.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 57m

Saturday, September 25, 2021 • 7:10 PMAmerican Family Field • Milwaukee, WILHP Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87) vs. RHP Corbin Bruneees (10-4, 2.34 ERA)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Met

Metstradamus
9/25/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The inevitable elimination of the New York Mets (73-80) from playoff contention could come at any moment. The Mets lost for the 11th time in their last 14 games last night, falling to the Milwaukee…

New York Post
WFAN
Mets missed chance to capitalize on weak NL East in 2021

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 6h

The Mets have been eliminated from the Wild Card race and will soon be out of the division race as well, which can only be seen as a missed opportunity to capitalize on what was a weak NL East.

