Syndergaard takes strong step toward return
by: Andrew Wagner — MLB: Mets 7m
MILWAUKEE -- Noah Syndergaard could be back in a Mets uniform before the regular season wraps up next weekend. The right-hander, who's yet to throw a pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020, allowed one hit and struck out a pair of batters during a scoreless
Game Chatter: Rich Hill vs Corbin Burnes (9/25/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 14m
Mets eliminated from playoff contention - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 21m
In a year when the NL East was there for the taking, the Mets collapsed when it mattered.
Open thread: Mets vs. Brewers, 9/25/21
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52m
Mets take on Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes and the playoff-bound Brewers.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 57m
Saturday, September 25, 2021 • 7:10 PMAmerican Family Field • Milwaukee, WILHP Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87) vs. RHP Corbin Bruneees (10-4, 2.34 ERA)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Met
9/25/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The inevitable elimination of the New York Mets (73-80) from playoff contention could come at any moment. The Mets lost for the 11th time in their last 14 games last night, falling to the Milwaukee…
Mets missed chance to capitalize on weak NL East in 2021
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
The Mets have been eliminated from the Wild Card race and will soon be out of the division race as well, which can only be seen as a missed opportunity to capitalize on what was a weak NL East.
.@phoebe_bridgers performing now at @GovBallNYCMisc
The Mets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.Blogger / Podcaster
Haven’t been this disappointed in a Mets season maybe ever. In other years when they sucked, it was almost expected. This one stings much more than normal. Complete and utter letdown.Free Agent
RT @SyracuseMets: Mason Williams delivers. The lead is up to 4️⃣Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: The Mets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.Super Fan
