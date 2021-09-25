New York Mets
Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Burnes beats Mets
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved...
Mets Fall To Brewers After Being Eliminated From Playoff Contention
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 6m
New York (73-81) has lost 12 of 15 and was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 15m
(AP) -- Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 on Saturday night to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while elim
Mets' Michael Conforto, Luis Rojas disappointed by elimination: 'I think it’s pretty clear we didn’t swing the bats well enough'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6m
Though the Mets have been slipping in the standings for most of the second half, what’s felt inevitable for quite some time became official on Saturday, as they were eliminated from postseason contention.
They Died In Which They Lived
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
The Mets were eliminated from playoff contention tonight. The Phillies’ victory over the Pirates made the inevitable official. The Mets couldn’t even earn elimination. They had to back …
Mets vs. Brewers Highlights | 09/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run single in the 3rd to back Corbin Burnes' nine-strikeout start in the Brewers' 2-1 win over the Mets
Castellanos solo homer in 9th lifts Reds over Nationals 7-6 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 41m
(AP) -- Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Saturday night.The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis
Mets vs Brewers: Conforto reflects on what went wrong as Mets are eliminated from postseason
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto tries to explain why the Mets season went South, after spending 100 days in 1st place earlier in the year. Conforto: It's pr...
