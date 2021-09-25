Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY.tv
What lies ahead for entire Mets organization after missing postseason in 2021? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On SportsNite, now that the Mets have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, Chris Williamson and John Harper discuss why it all fell apart and what we can expect in what promises to be a very busy offseason.

CBS New York
Mets Fall To Brewers After Being Eliminated From Playoff Contention

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

New York (73-81) has lost 12 of 15 and was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

Newsday
Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 on Saturday night to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while elim

Film Room
CG: NYM@MIL - 9/25/21 | 09/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 44m

Condensed Game: Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run single in the 3rd to back Corbin Burnes' nine-strikeout start in the Brewers' 2-1 win

SNY.tv
Mets' Michael Conforto, Luis Rojas disappointed by elimination: 'I think it’s pretty clear we didn’t swing the bats well enough'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Though the Mets have been slipping in the standings for most of the second half, what’s felt inevitable for quite some time became official on Saturday, as they were eliminated from postseason contention.

Metstradamus
They Died In Which They Lived

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The Mets were eliminated from playoff contention tonight. The Phillies’ victory over the Pirates made the inevitable official. The Mets couldn’t even earn elimination. They had to back …

Newsday
Castellanos solo homer in 9th lifts Reds over Nationals 7-6 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Saturday night.The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis

SNY Mets

Mets vs Brewers: Conforto reflects on what went wrong as Mets are eliminated from postseason

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto tries to explain why the Mets season went South, after spending 100 days in 1st place earlier in the year. Conforto: It's pr...

  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 33m
    Even 2019 was objectively much worse than 2021. Mets had perfect health from Jake, Thor, Wheeler, Matz and monster years from Alonso, McNeil, Conforto but BVW/Jeff stuck us with Cano, Frazier and no help.
    Good Fundies Brian
    The only way that 2021 can be the worst Mets season you can remember is if you are six years old or trapped on a desert island until now.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 37m
    Yes, hands down. Padres had the talent, went hard to go for it this year, and just ran into an immovable object. Truly a shame.
    Talkin' Baseball
    The Padres have been eliminated from playoff contention Is this one of the most disappointing seasons in MLB history that you can recall?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  D.J. Short @djshort 2h
    D.J. Short @djshort 2h
    And he doesn't even get to face the Mets.
    Michael Mayer
    Aaron Loup has a 0.41 ERA in his last 48 appearances for the Mets.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  MLB @MLB 2h
    MLB @MLB 2h
    🚀🚀🚀
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2h
    Although this has become an annual occurrence, the formality might sting more this time because of the details — and what could have been. Story: https://t.co/jmYEGCd6M4
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2h
    RT @MetsDaddy2013: If you think the Mets are worse off with Cohen in charge than with the Wilpons, please report to the nearest ER and have yourself checked for that life threatening head wound.
    Blogger / Podcaster
