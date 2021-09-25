New York Mets
CG: NYM@MIL - 9/25/21 | 09/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Condensed Game: Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run single in the 3rd to back Corbin Burnes' nine-strikeout start in the Brewers' 2-1 win
What lies ahead for entire Mets organization after missing postseason in 2021? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On SportsNite, now that the Mets have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, Chris Williamson and John Harper discuss why it all fell apart and what we can expect in what promises to be a very busy offseason.
Mets Fall To Brewers After Being Eliminated From Playoff Contention
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
New York (73-81) has lost 12 of 15 and was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Mets' Michael Conforto, Luis Rojas disappointed by elimination: 'I think it’s pretty clear we didn’t swing the bats well enough'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Though the Mets have been slipping in the standings for most of the second half, what’s felt inevitable for quite some time became official on Saturday, as they were eliminated from postseason contention.
They Died In Which They Lived
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The Mets were eliminated from playoff contention tonight. The Phillies’ victory over the Pirates made the inevitable official. The Mets couldn’t even earn elimination. They had to back …
Mets vs Brewers: Conforto reflects on what went wrong as Mets are eliminated from postseason
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto tries to explain why the Mets season went South, after spending 100 days in 1st place earlier in the year. Conforto: It's pr...
Even 2019 was objectively much worse than 2021. Mets had perfect health from Jake, Thor, Wheeler, Matz and monster years from Alonso, McNeil, Conforto but BVW/Jeff stuck us with Cano, Frazier and no help.The only way that 2021 can be the worst Mets season you can remember is if you are six years old or trapped on a desert island until now.Blogger / Podcaster
Yes, hands down. Padres had the talent, went hard to go for it this year, and just ran into an immovable object. Truly a shame.The Padres have been eliminated from playoff contention Is this one of the most disappointing seasons in MLB history that you can recall?Blogger / Podcaster
And he doesn't even get to face the Mets.Aaron Loup has a 0.41 ERA in his last 48 appearances for the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
Although this has become an annual occurrence, the formality might sting more this time because of the details — and what could have been. Story: https://t.co/jmYEGCd6M4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsDaddy2013: If you think the Mets are worse off with Cohen in charge than with the Wilpons, please report to the nearest ER and have yourself checked for that life threatening head wound.Blogger / Podcaster
