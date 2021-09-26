New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Lifeless Mets Lose Fourth Straight
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets have officially been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Pirates on Saturday afternoon, meaning the Phill
Mets Notes: Syndergaard, deGrom, Baez
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 17m
Noah Syndergaard could be back on the Mets' Major League roster on Tuesday, per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports (via …
Tom Brennan - It Has Been the Mets’ Hitting All Along
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 29m
Stats show interesting pictures. The Mets are 0-81 in losses this year, despite a 4th best in baseball 5.31 ERA in those losses. The median ...
Mets Morning News for September 26, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets Minors Recap: Noah Syndergaard Pitches Another Scoreless Inning
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 37m
AAA - Game 1: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (70-50) 4, Syracuse Mets (48-71) 0 BOX SCORECheslor Cuthbert - 2B: 1-2. .231/.336/.477Drew Jackson - CF: 1-2. .270/.414/.456
Brewers 2, Mets 1 (9/25/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 38m
Streaks Strike Once More
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
The hardest-to-ignore streak extant in Metsdom met its most stubborn if most obscure in Milwaukee Saturday night. Both involved losing. The one you cant miss measures five.
NY Mets: 3 players we can “thank” Brodie Van Wagenen for in 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Brodie Van Wagenen is an inkblot on the history of the New York Mets. The club’s general manager in an up-and-down 2019 season and again in a much more d...
MLB roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees’ 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the Rays their second...
Aaron Loup has a 0.33 ERA in the second half of the 2021 season. That’s the lowest ERA by a #Mets pitcher in the second half of a season with at least 25 appearances in club history. Aaron Heilman is second with a 0.68 ERA in 26 second-half games in 2005. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
"It is a disappointing feeling that I have. I don’t want to use the word shock, but the word disappointing is the one that fits well." "We’re not happy." The Mets have missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season: https://t.co/wXEIKwkjjLBeat Writer / Columnist
OK, now I am REALLY worried about my preseason pick of #Mets to win World Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
#OTD in 2015, the New York @Mets clinched their first NL East title since 2006 when they defeated the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 10-2. @Metsmerized @cgrand3 @mcuddy23 @ynscspds @Anthony_Recker @CarlosOGTorresBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have the 11th worst record in the sport. They’re two games better than the #Rockies, 1/2 game worse than the #Angels. They have 8 games left.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dtwohig: The #Mets may be eliminated but that doesn’t mean being a fan stops. Commiserate this off-season with fellow fans at the #QBC. Admission just $25! Panels and Q&A with Ron Darling, Gary Cohen, & Todd Frazier Plus autograph sessions, vendors, & more https://t.co/f9Li5iznCaBlogger / Podcaster
