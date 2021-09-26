New York Mets
Mets Notes: Syndergaard, deGrom, Baez
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
Noah Syndergaard could be back on the Mets' Major League roster on Tuesday, per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports (via …
Tom Brennan - It Has Been the Mets’ Hitting All Along
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 28m
Stats show interesting pictures. The Mets are 0-81 in losses this year, despite a 4th best in baseball 5.31 ERA in those losses. The median ...
Mets Morning News for September 26, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 31m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets Minors Recap: Noah Syndergaard Pitches Another Scoreless Inning
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 36m
AAA - Game 1: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (70-50) 4, Syracuse Mets (48-71) 0 BOX SCORECheslor Cuthbert - 2B: 1-2. .231/.336/.477Drew Jackson - CF: 1-2. .270/.414/.456
Brewers 2, Mets 1 (9/25/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 37m
Streaks Strike Once More
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 59m
The hardest-to-ignore streak extant in Metsdom met its most stubborn if most obscure in Milwaukee Saturday night. Both involved losing. The one you cant miss measures five.
NY Mets: 3 players we can “thank” Brodie Van Wagenen for in 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Brodie Van Wagenen is an inkblot on the history of the New York Mets. The club’s general manager in an up-and-down 2019 season and again in a much more d...
MLB roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees’ 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the Rays their second...
Aaron Loup has a 0.33 ERA in the second half of the 2021 season. That’s the lowest ERA by a #Mets pitcher in the second half of a season with at least 25 appearances in club history. Aaron Heilman is second with a 0.68 ERA in 26 second-half games in 2005. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
"It is a disappointing feeling that I have. I don’t want to use the word shock, but the word disappointing is the one that fits well." "We’re not happy." The Mets have missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season: https://t.co/wXEIKwkjjLBeat Writer / Columnist
OK, now I am REALLY worried about my preseason pick of #Mets to win World Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
#OTD in 2015, the New York @Mets clinched their first NL East title since 2006 when they defeated the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 10-2. @Metsmerized @cgrand3 @mcuddy23 @ynscspds @Anthony_Recker @CarlosOGTorresBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have the 11th worst record in the sport. They’re two games better than the #Rockies, 1/2 game worse than the #Angels. They have 8 games left.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dtwohig: The #Mets may be eliminated but that doesn’t mean being a fan stops. Commiserate this off-season with fellow fans at the #QBC. Admission just $25! Panels and Q&A with Ron Darling, Gary Cohen, & Todd Frazier Plus autograph sessions, vendors, & more https://t.co/f9Li5iznCaBlogger / Podcaster
