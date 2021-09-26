Farm Report Recap: 9/25

Relievers in general can be an enigma year to year but I've said it before and I'll say it again. Aaron Loup needs to be a top of the list offseason priority. Among other things just being a lefty this is a no brainer for the 2022 pen.

Mathew Brownstein #LGM Aaron Loup has a 0.33 ERA in the second half of the 2021 season. That’s the lowest ERA by a #Mets pitcher in the second half of a season with at least 25 appearances in club history. Aaron Heilman is second with a 0.68 ERA in 26 second-half games in 2005. @ Metsmerized