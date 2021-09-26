New York Mets
Farm Report Recap: 9/25
Farm Report Recap: 9/25
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog
SYRACUSE METS The Syracuse Mets squared off with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a doubleheader.
Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets announce Sunday, Sept. 26 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 11m
Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24) will start for the Mets, while Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.65) will go for the Brewers.
MMN Recap: Noah Syndergaard Pitches Another Scoreless Inning
by: ben reimer — Mets Minors 20m
AAA - Game 1: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (70-50) 4, Syracuse Mets (48-71) 0 BOX SCORECheslor Cuthbert - 2B: 1-2. .231/.336/.477Drew Jackson - CF: 1-2. .270/.414/.456
'That's the word': Mets begin reflecting on 'disappointing' season | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
The writing has been on the wall for weeks now as the Mets descended into one last resounding thud to dash any unrealistic hope of a late rally to make the
Terry Collins on what Luis Rojas should do if Mets offer different role | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins says that if the Mets decide to offer Luis Rojas another role within the organization instead of staying as the ma...
Rich Hill Remains Winless With Mets Despite Solid Start
by: Haley Zemek — Mets Merized Online 2h
Rich Hill allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings during Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee. The 41-year-old left-handed pitcher is 0-4 in 11 starts (12 appe
September stars and scrubs, Rich Hill’s run support, Alonso and Nimmo battle for OPS lead
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
NY Mets Roster: 2 pitchers we could “take or leave” for next season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
A ton of the early focus on the upcoming New York Mets offseason has been put on the team’s big name free agents. Will the long tenures of Noah Syndergaa...
The 🐐
Relievers in general can be an enigma year to year but I've said it before and I'll say it again. Aaron Loup needs to be a top of the list offseason priority. Among other things just being a lefty this is a no brainer for the 2022 pen.Aaron Loup has a 0.33 ERA in the second half of the 2021 season. That's the lowest ERA by a #Mets pitcher in the second half of a season with at least 25 appearances in club history. Aaron Heilman is second with a 0.68 ERA in 26 second-half games in 2005.
sincere thanks to Roger for reminding me that Jody Gerut hit the first HR at Citi Field, not Will Venable, as my brain continues to tell me a dozen years later
Today's #Brewers Lineup: Wong 2B Adames SS Yelich LF Escobar 1B Urias 3B Narvaez C Taylor RF Cain CF Peralta SP (9-5, 2.65 ERA)
The guys were so great today as always. See you next Sunday!
MMN Recap: Noah Syndergaard Pitches Another Scoreless Inning
