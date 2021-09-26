Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
NY Mets clinch losing season as Brewers clinch NL Central title

by: Robert Aitken Jr. North Jersey 2h

On a day where the Brewers celebrated a playoff berth, the Mets dropped to another losing season.

ESPN
Brewers clinch second Central title in four years

by: Associated Press ESPN 2m

The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs.

SNY.tv
Mets vs. Brewers highlights: Defensive woes lead to loss, Milwaukee clinching NL Central

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7m

Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central.

Film Room
Mets vs. Brewers Highlights | 09/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs as the Brewers clinched the NL Central title with a win over the Mets

New York Post
Mets clinch another losing season as Carlos Carrasco’s maddening woes continue

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 1h

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Carrasco’s frustrating first season with the Mets has been marred by a torn right hamstring and maddening first-inning troubles. The hamstring healed, but it appears his...

Daily News
Mets drop 5th straight as nightmare September nears end - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 1h

Milwaukee’s win clinched the NL Central for the home team, giving the Mets an opportunity to observe a division-winning celebration.

Newsday
Mets swept by Brewers, clinch losing record | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

MILWAUKEE — The Mets can’t even play spoiler right. A day after their postseason chances officially reached zero, they lost to the Brewers, 8-4, finishing the weekend sweep by pitching poorly, fieldin

SNY Mets

Mets vs Brewers Highlights: Defensive woes in the 6th hand Mets the loss 8-4 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central...

