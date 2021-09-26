New York Mets
Mets swept by Brewers, clinch losing record | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
MILWAUKEE — The Mets can’t even play spoiler right. A day after their postseason chances officially reached zero, they lost to the Brewers, 8-4, finishing the weekend sweep by pitching poorly, fieldin
Brewers clinch second Central title in four years
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2m
The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs.
Mets vs. Brewers highlights: Defensive woes lead to loss, Milwaukee clinching NL Central
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7m
Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central.
Mets vs. Brewers Highlights | 09/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 36m
Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs as the Brewers clinched the NL Central title with a win over the Mets
Mets clinch another losing season as Carlos Carrasco’s maddening woes continue
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 1h
MILWAUKEE — Carlos Carrasco’s frustrating first season with the Mets has been marred by a torn right hamstring and maddening first-inning troubles. The hamstring healed, but it appears his...
Mets drop 5th straight as nightmare September nears end - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 1h
Milwaukee’s win clinched the NL Central for the home team, giving the Mets an opportunity to observe a division-winning celebration.
Mets vs Brewers Highlights: Defensive woes in the 6th hand Mets the loss 8-4 | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central...
NY Mets clinch losing season as Brewers clinch NL Central title
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — North Jersey 2h
On a day where the Brewers celebrated a playoff berth, the Mets dropped to another losing season.
-
J.D. Davis' injury-plagued season appears to be over: https://t.co/ElaBvoCAyFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThomasBrice2017: Tune in now to hear @jgianelli12 and @Grownfolk1980 of @Liftoffjets and also on https://t.co/djGOh8GFQw https://t.co/BO1tactoWEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Imagine spending 90 days in first place, then being 10 games out of first with a week to go in the season. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: Last night was my first in-person @AmazinAvenue gathering, and it was a memorable one and well worth the wait! A huge shout out to @PetitePhD, @LindaSurovich, @maggie162, and @ellarebee for doing such incredible work to support @ndvh. Now let's get some more more dingers, @Mets. https://t.co/wT9G9PTkYcBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets got to watch the Brewers celebrate a division title as they suffered a sweep in Milwaukee. https://t.co/pXEZninndmBlogger / Podcaster
-
REPOST • @iamSAMazing Well this season sucked but this @the7line windbreaker is absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LFGM #Mets #rideordie #LGM #the7line https://t.co/iqTyGIFw72Super Fan
