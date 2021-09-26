Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
64471839_thumbnail

Brewers clinch second Central title in four years

by: Associated Press ESPN 3m

The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY.tv
64471498_thumbnail

Mets vs. Brewers highlights: Defensive woes lead to loss, Milwaukee clinching NL Central

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8m

Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central.

Film Room
64471066_thumbnail

Mets vs. Brewers Highlights | 09/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 37m

Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs as the Brewers clinched the NL Central title with a win over the Mets

New York Post
64470437_thumbnail

Mets clinch another losing season as Carlos Carrasco’s maddening woes continue

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 1h

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Carrasco’s frustrating first season with the Mets has been marred by a torn right hamstring and maddening first-inning troubles. The hamstring healed, but it appears his...

Daily News
64470098_thumbnail

Mets drop 5th straight as nightmare September nears end - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 1h

Milwaukee’s win clinched the NL Central for the home team, giving the Mets an opportunity to observe a division-winning celebration.

Newsday
64469969_thumbnail

Mets swept by Brewers, clinch losing record | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

MILWAUKEE — The Mets can’t even play spoiler right. A day after their postseason chances officially reached zero, they lost to the Brewers, 8-4, finishing the weekend sweep by pitching poorly, fieldin

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
SNY Mets

Mets vs Brewers Highlights: Defensive woes in the 6th hand Mets the loss 8-4 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central...

North Jersey
64469913_thumbnail

NY Mets clinch losing season as Brewers clinch NL Central title

by: Robert Aitken Jr. North Jersey 2h

On a day where the Brewers celebrated a playoff berth, the Mets dropped to another losing season.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets