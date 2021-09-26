New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets clinch losing season as they watch Brewers clinch NL Central title.
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Today’s game was a reminder of what could have been for the 2021 Mets.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia
Brewers clinch NL Central, send Mets to losing season
by: AP — USA Today 48m
Brewers clinch NL Central, send Mets to losing season
Brewers Condemn Mets To Losing Record
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
New York, in its second season under manager Luis Rojas, led the NL East for 90 days but is 17-34 since the start of August.
The Mets Learn a Reset Takes More Than One Year
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
A first-place team to start August, the Mets fell out of the race and will enter the off-season once again needing to hire a leader for baseball operations.
Brewers clinch NL Central with 8-4 win over Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets. Willy Adames homered in the victory.
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Brewers clinch second Central title in four years
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs.
Mets vs. Brewers highlights: Defensive woes lead to loss, Milwaukee clinching NL Central
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
.@PostMalone knows how to make an entrance! 👀 @GovBallNYCMisc
-
-
Facebook being a cesspool once againBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
On July 25, the Mets were 53-44 and the Yankees are 51-47. My Yankee fan friend texted me and said he was willing to bet that the Mets finish with a better record. I told him he was crazy and begged him to make the bet official. Since then? Mets: 20-37 Yankees: 37-20Blogger / Podcaster
-
What a crazy game filled with pivotal second and third chances.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets