New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
64471997_thumbnail

Mets clinch losing season as they watch Brewers clinch NL Central title.

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Today’s game was a reminder of what could have been for the 2021 Mets.

Newsday
64474664_thumbnail

Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 18m

(AP) -- Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia

USA Today
64474197_thumbnail

Brewers clinch NL Central, send Mets to losing season

by: AP USA Today 48m

CBS New York
64473410_thumbnail

Brewers Condemn Mets To Losing Record

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

New York, in its second season under manager Luis Rojas, led the NL East for 90 days but is 17-34 since the start of August.

The New York Times
64473262_thumbnail

The Mets Learn a Reset Takes More Than One Year

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

A first-place team to start August, the Mets fell out of the race and will enter the off-season once again needing to hire a leader for baseball operations.

Fox Sports
64471982_thumbnail

Brewers clinch NL Central with 8-4 win over Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets. Willy Adames homered in the victory.

ESPN
64471839_thumbnail

Brewers clinch second Central title in four years

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs.

SNY.tv
64471498_thumbnail

Mets vs. Brewers highlights: Defensive woes lead to loss, Milwaukee clinching NL Central

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Francisco Lindor hit a home run in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there as two errors in the 6th lead the Brewers to a win and the NL Central.

