Luis Rojas Not To Blame For 2021 Season
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 26m
One day, you’re in first place, and you’re a potential NL Manager of the Year. The next, your team is eliminated from postseason contention with no hope of having a .500 record. That…
The Ejector Seat
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 55m
On Sunday, a day after being eliminated from a chance at a playoff berth, the Mets were eliminated from a chance of being mathematically average. And then I stopped watching.
Rojas on miscues, 8-4 loss | 09/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the collection of errors that led to the Mets' 8-4 defeat against the Brewers
Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia
Brewers clinch NL Central, send Mets to losing season
by: AP — USA Today 3h
Brewers clinch NL Central, send Mets to losing season
Brewers Condemn Mets To Losing Record
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3h
New York, in its second season under manager Luis Rojas, led the NL East for 90 days but is 17-34 since the start of August.
The Mets Learn a Reset Takes More Than One Year
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
A first-place team to start August, the Mets fell out of the race and will enter the off-season once again needing to hire a leader for baseball operations.
