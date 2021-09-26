New York Mets
J.D. Davis likely done for season — and maybe for good with Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
MILWAUKEE — J.D. Davis’ star-crossed season likely concluded Sunday, and it’s possible he has played his last game for the Mets.
Gut Reaction: Brewers 8, Mets 4 (9/27/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
The New York Red Shirts
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 28m
The Mets might as well have put out a lineup that looked like this: CF Crewman Grant SS Horta Fodder RF Crewman Hendorff 1B Lieutenant Mallory 2B Engineer Olson 3B Crewman Compton LF Lieutenant Carlisle C Sam P Yeoman Leslie Thompson They were the classic red shirts today, killed so that the stars...
Luis Rojas Not To Blame For 2021 Season
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
One day, you’re in first place, and you’re a potential NL Manager of the Year. The next, your team is eliminated from postseason contention with no hope of having a .500 record. That…
Yankees clean up their mess to sweep Red Sox and grab top wild card spot - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Once again, a long home run by Giancarlo Stanton stuns Boston.
The Ejector Seat
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
On Sunday, a day after being eliminated from a chance at a playoff berth, the Mets were eliminated from a chance of being mathematically average. And then I stopped watching.
Rojas on miscues, 8-4 loss | 09/26/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the collection of errors that led to the Mets' 8-4 defeat against the Brewers
Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia
