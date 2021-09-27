New York Mets
The End of the Line, and the Nihilistic Existence of Mets Fans
by: Rich MacLeod — Just Mets 27m
With the hopes of a postseason run finally extinguished, what comes next? And where does this leave Mets fans?
Mets Morning News for September 27, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
What’s up with Carlos Carrasco?
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 27m
Plus: Javy Báez‘s potential future in NYC
MMN Recap: Mark Vientos On Base Three Times for Syracuse
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 31m
AAA Syracuse (50-71) 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-52) 1 Box Score3B Mark Vientos 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R, .286/.357/.585RF Khalil Lee 1-for-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2B, SB, .271/.449/.496
Mets Minors Recap: Mark Vientos Continues Hitting with Syracuse
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 34m
NY Mets: Simulating 8 years into the future with MLB The Show 21
by: John Alexandre — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show game has always been a favorite of mine since the glory days of the New York Mets David Wright gracing the cover in 2007....
Reese Kaplan -- Learning to Say No to Bad Investments
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
Every club in baseball has had one or more contracts that when offered made people scratch their heads, and then, over time, made them gnash...
Mets notes: Noah Syndergaard’s next step; Javier Baez talks free agency plans - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The New York Mets have been eliminated from playoff contention and are 10 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
From Complex To Queens, Episode 135: Rules and regulations https://t.co/9l81IhpXMgBlogger / Podcaster
Make sure to rate and review my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #Apple Podcasts! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/flp4y3Hy4XBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: QBC 2021: State of the Mets Panel is back https://t.co/M8FhVMZgCPBlogger / Podcaster
NY Mets: Looking ahead at three pressing questions for the upcoming offseason https://t.co/0jD8jBHgXPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
fun nugget from Stro re: being the veteran in the room “Megill’s got a lot of potential because of how open he is to improving.. A lot of guys come in, even young guys, and think they’ve got it all figured out. Megill’s been trying to learn and adapt the whole time. I love that”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @stancup94: @Metstradamus Got Junk is a ripoff, too. Perfect sponsor.Blogger / Podcaster
