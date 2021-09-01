Báez Makes Unbelievable Catch

To me its probably not even a hot take at this point to say it would make sense to re sign and basically choose Nimmo over Conforto. Biggest obvious question is how much does he get per year and how many years do you give a guy with a "neck issue" among other IL trips in past?

Tim Healey Why Brandon Nimmo, who is open to contract talks, might take on a more active leadership role with the Mets shortly: https://t.co/f8rBj33OKU