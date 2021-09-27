That was my first year on the Red Sox beat. I had flights booked to TEX, DET and TB for the next day -- before realizing during the rain delay I needed one back to Boston, too. I had six running game stories going in the ninth inning. There will never be a night like that again.

Rustin Dodd “I’m telling you, man,” Joe Maddon says, “I’ve been in a lot of crazy ****. And this one is as crazy as it gets.” Remembering the night of Game 162—maybe the wildest in baseball history—10 years later: https://t.co/1c5ayVHlDH