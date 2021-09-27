Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Mets have played .385 ball since announcing black uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Since the July 16th announcement about the black uniforms, here is the Mets record.  I hope the Mets are enjoying being completely ignored without pesky fans paying any attention to them and booing…

Shea Anything

Hannah Keyser stops by the show, as the Mets are heading for changes

by: N/A Shea Anything 11m

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets announce 2021 Minor League awards

by: N/A MLB: Mets 32m

FLUSHING, N.Y., September 27, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that catcher Francisco Álvarez was named the organization’s 2021 Minor League Player of the Year and RHP Adam Oller named Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Infielder Kevin Villavicencio was named the Mets top position player in...

Mets Merized
Javier Báez: “I Would Love To Stay In New York”

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 50m

With the Mets officially out of playoff contention, mental energies are shifting toward the offseason.The Mets clearly have a litany of issues to work out once the season ends next weekend, fr

Newsday
Hot Harper carries Phillies into NL East title contention | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Bryce Harper waited for the “MVP!” chants to fade as he stepped to the microphone at the Phillies' home finale to thank fans for sticking by them in the pennant race.The National League MVP c

Báez Makes Unbelievable Catch

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h

9/26/21: Javy Báez reaches out and snags a ball over his head to rob Lorenzo Cain of a hit.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, a...

Mets 360
Poll: How should Mets treat Carlos Carrasco’s first-inning troubles?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4h

Its hard to say which has been more disappointing this season losing Carlos Carrasco for half the year or watching him pitch once he came off the IL.

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - 3B

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

  I am going to pass over any open thread on shortstop. Third base... hmm. Davis? Villar? Guillorme? Cano? Vientos? Remember... Brett Baty.s...

