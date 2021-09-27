New York Mets
The Mets have played .385 ball since announcing black uniforms
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24m
Since the July 16th announcement about the black uniforms, here is the Mets record. I hope the Mets are enjoying being completely ignored without pesky fans paying any attention to them and booing…
Press release: Mets announce 2021 Minor League awards
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 32m
FLUSHING, N.Y., September 27, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that catcher Francisco Álvarez was named the organization’s 2021 Minor League Player of the Year and RHP Adam Oller named Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Infielder Kevin Villavicencio was named the Mets top position player in...
Javier Báez: “I Would Love To Stay In New York”
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 50m
With the Mets officially out of playoff contention, mental energies are shifting toward the offseason.The Mets clearly have a litany of issues to work out once the season ends next weekend, fr
Hot Harper carries Phillies into NL East title contention | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
(AP) -- Bryce Harper waited for the “MVP!” chants to fade as he stepped to the microphone at the Phillies' home finale to thank fans for sticking by them in the pennant race.The National League MVP c
Báez Makes Unbelievable Catch
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
9/26/21: Javy Báez reaches out and snags a ball over his head to rob Lorenzo Cain of a hit.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, a...
Poll: How should Mets treat Carlos Carrasco’s first-inning troubles?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4h
Its hard to say which has been more disappointing this season losing Carlos Carrasco for half the year or watching him pitch once he came off the IL.
OPEN THREAD - 3B
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
I am going to pass over any open thread on shortstop. Third base... hmm. Davis? Villar? Guillorme? Cano? Vientos? Remember... Brett Baty.s...
