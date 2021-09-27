Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Set For Doubleheader With Marlins

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 32m

Good morning, Mets fans!After getting swept by the Brewers, the Mets return to Citi Field Tuesday afternoon to take on the Marlins in a doubleheader. Pitching rotations for the games have not

nj.com
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Astros, Cardinals on verge of clinching; A’s about done (9/28/21) - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the AL Wild-Card contending New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays.

The Ringer
Can Baseball Crack the Code of the Deceptive Delivery?

by: Ben Lindbergh The Ringer 1h

Pitchers with deceptive deliveries are the mysterious exceptions to baseball’s obsession with speed and spin. But the latest advances in biomechanics may make the art of deception into a more settled science.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 3 most disappointing players for the 2021 season

by: Zachary Rotman Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

In what seemed to be a promising season in the first half, the New York Mets have collapsed in the second half and will miss the playoffs. There are many r...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: NL East showdown, wild Cards at 16, Yanks-Jays | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___NL EAST SHOWDOWNZack Wheeler (14-9, 2.79 ERA) pitches for Philadelphia in the opener of a pivotal three-game series at Atlanta. Charlie Morton (13

Film Room
José Reyes wins batting title | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 8h

9/28/2011: José Reyes hits a bunt single against the Reds and earns the NL batting championship title

SNY.tv
Mets' Pete Alonso hosts Homers for Heroes charity event at Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8h

Mets 1B Pete Alonso hosted a 'Homers for Heroes' Home Run Derby Monday, bringing together kids from New York's five boroughs at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

New York Post
Mets’ Pete Alonso ‘proud’ of his professional, personal growth

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8h

In an otherwise putrid season for the Mets lineup, Pete Alonso’s consistent play has left him as an obvious choice for team offensive MVP.

