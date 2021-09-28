Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Syracuse Mets
Amazin’ Mets Foundation Donates Food Truck to Food Bank of CNY  | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 28m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

MLB: Mets.com
Thor's back! Syndergaard to pitch in DH G2

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- Nearly two years to the day after making his last Major League appearance, Noah Syndergaard will return to the mound on Tuesday against the Marlins. Syndergaard will start Game 2 of the Mets' doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field, the team announced. It will be his

Amazin' Avenue
Player Meter: Pitchers, September 20-26

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.

SNY.tv
Noah Syndergaard activated from IL, to pitch for Mets Tuesday for first time since 2019

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4m

Noah Syndergaard will pitch for the Mets on Tuesday for the first time since having Tommy John surgery in 2019.

The Mets Police
Thor is back baby!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

My #1 follower RHP Noah Syndergaard has been reinstated from the 60-Day IL and will serve as the team’s 29th man. He will start the second game of today’s doubleheader. I still am not watching.  Do…

Mets Merized
Mets Activate Noah Syndergaard to Start Game 2 of Tuesday’s Doubleheader

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 6m

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have officially activated right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the injured list to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader with the Miami

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Reinstate Noah Syndergaard From 60-Day Injured List

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 11m

Noah Syndergaard is finally back in the majors, as the Mets have reinstated the right-hander from the 60-day injured list.  …

Reflections On Baseball
Mets Stumbling To The Finish A Measure Of The Team’s Character

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 36m

The Mets are playing like the season is over. Listlessness, unpreparedness, and non-competitiveness are all marks of a losing mentality.

    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 4m
    No Chance for the Mets. (Chance Sisco DFA to make room for Noah Syndergaard on the 40-man roster).
    The 7 Line @The7Line 4m
    A couple new ones on deck.
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 6m
    Other than Rich Hill’s strong outing on Saturday, it was a poor showing for the Mets’ rotation this week. The bullpen was solid, but thanks to the shortcomings of the offense and the rotation, they didn’t have any leads to protect. https://t.co/jNj21guIPM
    Just Mets @just_mets 6m
    HE'S BACK: Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets in Game 2 of today's double-header ⚡️⚡️
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 7m
    Noah had better be the healthiest person to ever touch a baseball if he's getting thrown out there tonight. The most pristine UCL in all the land.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 10m
    The Mets have reinstated Noah Syndergaard as the 29th man for today's doubleheader. He will start the second game tonight. Chance Sisco was designated for assignment.
