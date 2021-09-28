New York Mets
Thor is back baby!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
My #1 follower RHP Noah Syndergaard has been reinstated from the 60-Day IL and will serve as the team’s 29th man. He will start the second game of today’s doubleheader. I still am not watching. Do…
No Chance for the Mets. (Chance Sisco DFA to make room for Noah Syndergaard on the 40-man roster).Beat Writer / Columnist
A couple new ones on deck.Super Fan
Other than Rich Hill’s strong outing on Saturday, it was a poor showing for the Mets’ rotation this week. The bullpen was solid, but thanks to the shortcomings of the offense and the rotation, they didn’t have any leads to protect. https://t.co/jNj21guIPMBlogger / Podcaster
Noah had better be the healthiest person to ever touch a baseball if he's getting thrown out there tonight. The most pristine UCL in all the land.Misc
