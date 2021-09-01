New York Mets
MMO Fan Shot: September 27, 1989 – The End of an Era for the Mets
by: Fan Shots — Mets Merized Online 57m
MMO Fan Shot By Jason BlackWe have been here too many times. It’s September and the Mets won’t be going to the postseason. It’s been 35 years since our last World Series championship.
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for Remainder of 2021 Season with Elbow Injury
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 57s
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with right elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old has been out since July 7 with the injury...
Mets' Jacob deGrom officially shut down for season with elbow injury - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2m
The Mets ace 'probably' would have returned if the team remained in contention
Mets shut down Jacob deGrom
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
The ace will not make a return during the 2021 season.
Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2021
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 8m
With seven games left, it was all but a formality that the Mets announce Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the remainder of the season.The 33-year-old right-hander has been out since July wit
Mets Shut Down Jacob deGrom
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 12m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told The Athletic's Tim Britton (Twitter links) and other reporters that ace Jacob deGrom has been …
Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch again in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 25m
While they announced the return of Noah Syndergaard to the hill, the New York Mets disclosed on Tuesday that Jacob deGrom will not make another start in 2021.
deGrom won't return to mound this season
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't pitch again this season, the club announced before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. deGrom, who hasn't pitched since July 7, was in the midst of a historic season before chronic elbow trouble forced him to be shut down from throwing. He finishes his season with
Marcus Stroman gets start in Game 1 of Mets' doubleheader against Marlins at 4:10 p.m. on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 31m
The Mets kick off the final homestand of the year against the Miami Marlins as they start a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.
awesome threadPlayers are going to look at some numbers no matter what. If you give them none, then you have no control, and they usually look at ERA. If you don't think ERA is that important - and I didn't - you have to provide alternatives. Process-based ones, ideally. https://t.co/9R1WoCmqc6Beat Writer / Columnist
It was setting up to be the greatest season ever. Such a shame that it played out the way that it did.Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913. https://t.co/MQS5BcYua0TV / Radio Personality
We all knew that this tweet really read “Jacob deGrom is done for the season”BREAKING: Jacob deGrom to miss next start due to forearm tightness; MRI revealed no structural damage #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913.Blogger / Podcaster
Updated New York Mets roster/depth chart: •P Noah Syndergaard activated from IL. https://t.co/D2pLvpnsmR Syndergaard will make his '21 debut in game 2 of today's double-header. He has made 5 MiLB appearances spanning multiple rehab stints (8 IP, ER, 3 H, BB, 9 K). #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Mets had two players on MLB Pipeline’s Prospects of the Year Second Team: Catcher Francisco Álvarez Outfielder Khalil Lee https://t.co/xoJBQERchzBlogger / Podcaster
