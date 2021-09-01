Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets' Noah Syndergaard finally returns from IL vs. Marlins

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 40m

The start will be his first appearance in a major league game in almost two years.

Mets shut down Jacob deGrom

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

The ace will not make a return during the 2021 season.

Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2021

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 5m

With seven games left, it was all but a formality that the Mets announce Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the remainder of the season.The 33-year-old right-hander has been out since July wit

Mets Shut Down Jacob deGrom

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 9m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told The Athletic's Tim Britton (Twitter links) and other reporters that ace Jacob deGrom has been …

Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch again in 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 22m

While they announced the return of Noah Syndergaard to the hill, the New York Mets disclosed on Tuesday that Jacob deGrom will not make another start in 2021.

deGrom won't return to mound this season

by: N/A MLB: Mets 26m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't pitch again this season, the club announced before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. deGrom, who hasn't pitched since July 7, was in the midst of a historic season before chronic elbow trouble forced him to be shut down from throwing. He finishes his season with

Marcus Stroman gets start in Game 1 of Mets' doubleheader against Marlins at 4:10 p.m. on SNY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 28m

The Mets kick off the final homestand of the year against the Miami Marlins as they start a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

Latest on Thor, deGrom, Mets | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

The latest news on the returns of Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom and the Mets' final days of the season | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 3m
    awesome thread
    Kyle Boddy
    Players are going to look at some numbers no matter what. If you give them none, then you have no control, and they usually look at ERA. If you don't think ERA is that important - and I didn't - you have to provide alternatives. Process-based ones, ideally. https://t.co/9R1WoCmqc6
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 5m
    It was setting up to be the greatest season ever. Such a shame that it played out the way that it did.
    MLB Stats
    Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913. https://t.co/MQS5BcYua0
    TV / Radio Personality
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 6m
    We all knew that this tweet really read “Jacob deGrom is done for the season”
    MetsAvenue
    BREAKING: Jacob deGrom to miss next start due to forearm tightness; MRI revealed no structural damage #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
    MLB Stats @MLBStats 6m
    Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jason R.R. Martinez @JasonRRMartinez 7m
    Updated New York Mets roster/depth chart: •P Noah Syndergaard activated from IL. https://t.co/D2pLvpnsmR Syndergaard will make his '21 debut in game 2 of today's double-header. He has made 5 MiLB appearances spanning multiple rehab stints (8 IP, ER, 3 H, BB, 9 K). #LGM
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 8m
    RT @mikemayer22: Mets had two players on MLB Pipeline’s Prospects of the Year Second Team: Catcher Francisco Álvarez Outfielder Khalil Lee https://t.co/xoJBQERchz
    Blogger / Podcaster
