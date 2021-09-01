New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2021
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 18m
With seven games left, it was all but a formality that the Mets announce Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the remainder of the season.The 33-year-old right-hander has been out since July wit
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets shut ace Jacob deGrom down for rest of season
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4m
Luis Rojas added deGrom was medically fine to pitch but that everyone involved thought it best that the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner instead rest and prepare for 2022.
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for Remainder of 2021 Season with Elbow Injury
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 11m
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with right elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old has been out since July 7 with the injury...
Mets' Jacob deGrom officially shut down for season with elbow injury - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 12m
The Mets ace 'probably' would have returned if the team remained in contention
Mets shut down Jacob deGrom
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
The ace will not make a return during the 2021 season.
Mets Shut Down Jacob deGrom
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 23m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told The Athletic's Tim Britton (Twitter links) and other reporters that ace Jacob deGrom has been …
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch again in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 35m
While they announced the return of Noah Syndergaard to the hill, the New York Mets disclosed on Tuesday that Jacob deGrom will not make another start in 2021.
deGrom won't return to mound this season
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 39m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't pitch again this season, the club announced before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. deGrom, who hasn't pitched since July 7, was in the midst of a historic season before chronic elbow trouble forced him to be shut down from throwing. He finishes his season with
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The Mets should be in the playoffs. I take a look at why injuries kept them out, what they can do next, and why they probably won't fix this. It's FREE at: https://t.co/76WhLpxclRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Back in August, Inside the Mets reported that Jacob deGrom was 99.9% done for the season. Today, on September 28, they finally announced the inevitable.The current expectation is that Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) will not pitch again this year, and although the Mets are still holding out slight hope, there is about a "99.9%" chance that he is done for the season, per source. https://t.co/AV7o7GdhL7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
awesome threadPlayers are going to look at some numbers no matter what. If you give them none, then you have no control, and they usually look at ERA. If you don't think ERA is that important - and I didn't - you have to provide alternatives. Process-based ones, ideally. https://t.co/9R1WoCmqc6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It was setting up to be the greatest season ever. Such a shame that it played out the way that it did.Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913. https://t.co/MQS5BcYua0TV / Radio Personality
-
We all knew that this tweet really read “Jacob deGrom is done for the season”BREAKING: Jacob deGrom to miss next start due to forearm tightness; MRI revealed no structural damage #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets