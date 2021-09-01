Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets shut down Jacob deGrom

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

The ace will not make a return during the 2021 season.

Yardbarker
Mets shut ace Jacob deGrom down for rest of season

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4m

Luis Rojas added deGrom was medically fine to pitch but that everyone involved thought it best that the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner instead rest and prepare for 2022. 

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for Remainder of 2021 Season with Elbow Injury

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 11m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with right elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old has been out since July 7 with the injury...

CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom officially shut down for season with elbow injury - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 12m

The Mets ace 'probably' would have returned if the team remained in contention

Mets Merized
Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2021

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 18m

With seven games left, it was all but a formality that the Mets announce Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the remainder of the season.The 33-year-old right-hander has been out since July wit

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Shut Down Jacob deGrom

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 23m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told The Athletic's Tim Britton (Twitter links) and other reporters that ace Jacob deGrom has been …

amNewYork
Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch again in 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 35m

While they announced the return of Noah Syndergaard to the hill, the New York Mets disclosed on Tuesday that Jacob deGrom will not make another start in 2021.

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom won't return to mound this season

by: N/A MLB: Mets 40m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't pitch again this season, the club announced before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. deGrom, who hasn't pitched since July 7, was in the midst of a historic season before chronic elbow trouble forced him to be shut down from throwing. He finishes his season with

    Will Carroll @injuryexpert 3m
    The Mets should be in the playoffs. I take a look at why injuries kept them out, what they can do next, and why they probably won't fix this. It's FREE at: https://t.co/76WhLpxclR
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 5m
    Back in August, Inside the Mets reported that Jacob deGrom was 99.9% done for the season. Today, on September 28, they finally announced the inevitable.
    The current expectation is that Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) will not pitch again this year, and although the Mets are still holding out slight hope, there is about a "99.9%" chance that he is done for the season, per source. https://t.co/AV7o7GdhL7
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 7m
    awesome thread
    Kyle Boddy
    Players are going to look at some numbers no matter what. If you give them none, then you have no control, and they usually look at ERA. If you don't think ERA is that important - and I didn't - you have to provide alternatives. Process-based ones, ideally. https://t.co/9R1WoCmqc6
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 8m
    It was setting up to be the greatest season ever. Such a shame that it played out the way that it did.
    MLB Stats
    Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913. https://t.co/MQS5BcYua0
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 9m
    We all knew that this tweet really read “Jacob deGrom is done for the season”
    MetsAvenue
    BREAKING: Jacob deGrom to miss next start due to forearm tightness; MRI revealed no structural damage #Mets
    MLB Stats @MLBStats 10m
    Jacob deGrom had a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP this season. No other pitcher has had an ERA and WHIP that low over a 15-start span since ER became official in 1913.
