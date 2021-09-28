New York Mets
Mets End Five-Game Skid With 5-2 Game 1 Win Over Marlins
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 30m
The pressure is off at Citi Field, and as the mathematically eliminated Mets finish off their season, the tension of a playoff race has left the air.As unfortunate as that is, it has relieved
Game Two: Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/28/21
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Noah Syndergaard makes his first major league appearance in nearly two years in game two against Miami.
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener
by: AP — USA Today 4m
Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a...
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:15 PM – Game 2
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 5m
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 • 7:15 PM – Game 2Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets have
Marcus Stroman helps Mets snap slide with win over Marlins
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 8m
With Stroman in command, the Mets snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
CG: MIA@NYM - 9/28/21 | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Condensed Game: Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three, while Marcus Stroman struck out four to earn his 10th win of the season
We Don't Laugh Enough
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m
Let’s face it, we’re well past the point of combing through games looking for bad managerial moves and even standout performances. It’s September. The Mets are out. So it’s …
Marcus Stroman, Mets beat Marlins in first game of doubleheader - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 18m
The drought, at long last, is over. The Mets snapped their five-game losing streak and won their first game in nine days by beating the Marlins, 5-2, in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 21m
(AP) -- Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the o
THOR IS BACK! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound for the first time in nearly two years #LGM (via @MLB)TV / Radio Network
-
I sure hope the #Mets make Noah Syndergaard the qualifying offer and he accepts, even if it’s an overpay. He has every reason to do so, and he’s all upside for a rotation that has a ton of uncertainty for 2022.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Welcome back, @Noahsyndergaard! We missed you! ⚡️🔨⚡️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard 2021 stats: ⚡️ 1 IP ⚡️ 0 H ⚡️ 0 R ⚡️ 2 SO ⚡️ 33% whiff rate ⚡️ 50% CSW rate ⚡️ 96.2 mph max velocity #Mets #LGMThor, Filthy 89mph Changeup. 👌 https://t.co/E4PeccqtY2Misc
-
Thor, Elevated 96mph 🔥 Welcome Back! 🍾 https://t.co/TIhlZrhQu0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A 1-2-3 first for Syndergaard. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets