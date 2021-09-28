Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
We Don't Laugh Enough

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

Let’s face it, we’re well past the point of combing through games looking for bad managerial moves and even standout performances. It’s September. The Mets are out. So it’s …

Amazin' Avenue
Game Two: Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/28/21

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Noah Syndergaard makes his first major league appearance in nearly two years in game two against Miami.

USA Today
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

by: AP USA Today 5m

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a...

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:15 PM – Game 2

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 6m

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 • 7:15 PM – Game 2Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets have

New York Post
Marcus Stroman helps Mets snap slide with win over Marlins

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8m

With Stroman in command, the Mets snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Film Room
CG: MIA@NYM - 9/28/21 | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 11m

Condensed Game: Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three, while Marcus Stroman struck out four to earn his 10th win of the season

Daily News
Marcus Stroman, Mets beat Marlins in first game of doubleheader - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 18m

The drought, at long last, is over. The Mets snapped their five-game losing streak and won their first game in nine days by beating the Marlins, 5-2, in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.

Newsday
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 21m

(AP) -- Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the o

