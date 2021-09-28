Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Mets' 5-2 win | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's outing and how he left it all on the field in 5-2 loss to the Marlins

New York Mets Videos

Syndergaard Returns

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 12m

9/28/21: Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound. He throws an inning striking out two. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...

CBS Sports
Mets' Noah Syndergaard makes first MLB appearance in two years on Tuesday vs. Marlins - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 28m

Thor, set for free agency after this season, started the second game of a doubleheader

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard receives standing ovation in long-awaited Mets return

by: Mike Puma New York Post 36m

Noah Syndergaard received a standing ovation as he jogged to the mound Tuesday night and yet another as he departed minutes later.

SNY.tv
Noah Syndergaard returns as Mets face Marlins in game two of doubleheader on SNY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

The Mets (74-82, third in NL East) continue their final homestand of the year against the Miami Marlins (64-92, fifth place in NL East) as they play the second half of a doubleheader on SNY.

Amazin' Avenue
Game Two: Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/28/21

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Noah Syndergaard makes his first major league appearance in nearly two years in game two against Miami.

USA Today
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

by: AP USA Today 2h

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a...

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:15 PM – Game 2

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 • 7:15 PM – Game 2Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets have

