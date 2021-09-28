New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard receives standing ovation in long-awaited Mets return
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 32m
Noah Syndergaard received a standing ovation as he jogged to the mound Tuesday night and yet another as he departed minutes later.
Syndergaard Returns
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 9m
9/28/21: Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound. He throws an inning striking out two. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...
Mets' Noah Syndergaard makes first MLB appearance in two years on Tuesday vs. Marlins - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 24m
Thor, set for free agency after this season, started the second game of a doubleheader
Luis Rojas on Mets' 5-2 win | 09/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 59m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's outing and how he left it all on the field in 5-2 loss to the Marlins
Noah Syndergaard returns as Mets face Marlins in game two of doubleheader on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
The Mets (74-82, third in NL East) continue their final homestand of the year against the Miami Marlins (64-92, fifth place in NL East) as they play the second half of a doubleheader on SNY.
Game Two: Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/28/21
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Noah Syndergaard makes his first major league appearance in nearly two years in game two against Miami.
Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a...
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:15 PM – Game 2
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 • 7:15 PM – Game 2Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets have
