New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets takeaways from game two 2-1 win over Marlins, including Noah Syndergaard's impressive return
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10m
The Mets needed extras, but they were able to come away with a 2-1 win to sweep Tuesday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and mov
Final Score: Mets 2, Marilns 1 — Thor and not much more
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
On the day of Noah Syndergaard’s return, the Mets took the back end of their doubleheader against Miami.
Mets Sweep Doubleheader With 2-1 Walk-Off In Syndergaard’s Return
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 13m
On September 29, 2019, the Wilpons still owned the Mets, Brodie van Waganen was making front-office decisions and Mickey Callaway was the team's manager. It was also the last time Noah Syndergaard
Video Story: Marlins, Mets clash in Game 2
by: N/A — MLB: Marlins 1h
Marlins @ Mets Sep. 28, 2021
Syndergaard Returns
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
9/28/21: Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound. He throws an inning striking out two. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Mets' Noah Syndergaard makes first MLB appearance in two years on Tuesday vs. Marlins - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
Thor, set for free agency after this season, started the second game of a doubleheader
Noah Syndergaard receives standing ovation in long-awaited Mets return
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Noah Syndergaard received a standing ovation as he jogged to the mound Tuesday night and yet another as he departed minutes later.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just caught a highlight. Syndergaard has completely different throwing mechanics! Good for him?? Hopefully the result of much work and retraining.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jflan816: Javier Báez on this Mets team: “This group is special, I know they want to win. I don’t know if I’ll be here or not, but their going to win soon. I can feel it.”Blog / Website
-
RT @JakePlunkett: Hi, I don’t do things like this often. But my high school friend Karen, a doctor who battled Covid on the frontlines, is going through something unimaginably difficult right now. Here is your chance to give back to someone who did so much for us. https://t.co/cEA5irCxSIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: More Noah Syndergaard on the emotions of his return to the mound. "I almost had to shed a little tear. I'm not really an emotional guy, but it definitely got to me." https://t.co/BouZONY5WxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets