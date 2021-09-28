Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets takeaways from game two 2-1 win over Marlins, including Noah Syndergaard's impressive return

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10m

The Mets needed extras, but they were able to come away with a 2-1 win to sweep Tuesday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Newsday
64541448_thumbnail

Amazin' Avenue
64541386_thumbnail

Final Score: Mets 2, Marilns 1 — Thor and not much more

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m

On the day of Noah Syndergaard’s return, the Mets took the back end of their doubleheader against Miami.

Mets Merized
64541374_thumbnail

Mets Sweep Doubleheader With 2-1 Walk-Off In Syndergaard’s Return

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 13m

On September 29, 2019, the Wilpons still owned the Mets, Brodie van Waganen was making front-office decisions and Mickey Callaway was the team's manager. It was also the last time Noah Syndergaard

MLB
64540453_thumbnail

Video Story: Marlins, Mets clash in Game 2

by: N/A MLB: Marlins 1h

Marlins @ Mets Sep. 28, 2021

New York Mets Videos

Syndergaard Returns

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

9/28/21: Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound. He throws an inning striking out two. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...

CBS Sports
64539811_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard makes first MLB appearance in two years on Tuesday vs. Marlins - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

Thor, set for free agency after this season, started the second game of a doubleheader

New York Post
64539679_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard receives standing ovation in long-awaited Mets return

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Noah Syndergaard received a standing ovation as he jogged to the mound Tuesday night and yet another as he departed minutes later.

