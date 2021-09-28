Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101
Noah’s Marvelous Return

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mound

CBS New York
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 30s

It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.

NBC Sports
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3m

Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.

Newsday
Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 8m

(AP) -- Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with

Sportsnaut
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 11m

The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.

MLB Trade Rumors
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 21m

Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …

Metstradamus
by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 52m

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins: Syndergaard talks about his first Major League appearance since 2019

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 56m

For Noah Syndergaard his return to the mound on Tuesday night was the culmination of a long journey. Syndergaard: 'Walking out of the dugout, hearing the fan...

USA Today
Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth

by: AP USA Today 1h

Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth

