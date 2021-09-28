New York Mets
Noah’s Marvelous Return
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 1h
This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mound
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 30s
It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3m
Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 11m
The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 21m
Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …
Mets vs Marlins: Syndergaard talks about his first Major League appearance since 2019
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 56m
For Noah Syndergaard his return to the mound on Tuesday night was the culmination of a long journey. Syndergaard: 'Walking out of the dugout, hearing the fan...
