Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Syndergaard makes triumphant return, Mets sweep doubleheader
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Two years after he underwent Tommy John surgery, then suffered a series of other setbacks, Noah Syndergaard finally returned to the mound at Citi Field. Faci...
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 7m
The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …
Noah's Marvelous Return
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48m
This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mo…
Mets vs Marlins: Syndergaard talks about his first Major League appearance since 2019
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 52m
For Noah Syndergaard his return to the mound on Tuesday night was the culmination of a long journey. Syndergaard: 'Walking out of the dugout, hearing the fan...
Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth
by: AP — USA Today 59m
Mets' Noah Syndergaard returns to mound after 2 years: Chronicling ace's road back from injury
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 1h
The former Mets' right-hander returned to the mound for the first time in nearly two years and showed flashes of his former self.
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 1h
This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mound
"There's no point for him to pitch in a game" Luis Rojas explains the decision to shut down Jacob deGrom https://t.co/PafSZ2hMJATV / Radio Network
RT @joefav: #cardinals have won 17 straight, #Mets with a DH sweep tonight, have won 17 games since August 11 (DH sweep of #Nationals that night). What might have been (17-27) #LGM #MLB https://t.co/1BPBy6KueBBlogger / Podcaster
On @GEICO SportsNite, @mariacmarino & @Jim_Duquette talk about Noah Syndergaard's return tonight, his future with the Mets & the news about Jacob deGrom's shutdown for the rest of the 2021 seasonTV / Radio Network
RT @bbletter: “The umpires don’t know **** about what they’re doing.” —Pedro MartinezBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BaldyNFL: @ragazzoreport Hear to help Aaron; counting on you in OctoberBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency https://t.co/HJoKongW9xBlogger / Podcaster
