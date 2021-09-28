Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Syndergaard makes triumphant return, Mets sweep doubleheader

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Two years after he underwent Tommy John surgery, then suffered a series of other setbacks, Noah Syndergaard finally returned to the mound at Citi Field. Faci...

Newsday
Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4m

(AP) -- Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with

Sportsnaut
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 7m

The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.

MLB Trade Rumors
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 16m

Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …

Metstradamus
Noah's Marvelous Return

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48m

This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mo…

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins: Syndergaard talks about his first Major League appearance since 2019

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 52m

For Noah Syndergaard his return to the mound on Tuesday night was the culmination of a long journey. Syndergaard: 'Walking out of the dugout, hearing the fan...

USA Today
Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth

by: AP USA Today 59m

Sporting News
Mets' Noah Syndergaard returns to mound after 2 years: Chronicling ace's road back from injury

by: Sporting News Sporting News 1h

The former Mets' right-hander returned to the mound for the first time in nearly two years and showed flashes of his former self.

Sports Media 101
by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

