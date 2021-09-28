Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

SNY.tv
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 41m

On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.

NBC Sports
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.

Newsday
Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with

Sportsnaut
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.

MLB Trade Rumors
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …

Metstradamus
Noah's Marvelous Return

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mo…

