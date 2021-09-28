New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 41m
On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.
Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …
Noah's Marvelous Return
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
This was probably the last moment of the season that you could say the Mets and their fans were looking at, and looking forward to. Noah Syndergaard, after two years minus a day, was back on the mo…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
-
If you’re a fan of competition and the unpredictability of sport… you’ve got to be rooting for the Mariners right? Love it!TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets and pending free agent Marcus Stroman have had "no negotiations at all," but he's "open" to returning https://t.co/lIwOTk4mMpTV / Radio Network
-
Was at Citi Field for both games on Tuesday. Noah Syndergaard looked electric in the nightcap Definitely looking forward to watching him pitch as a starter again next season, and it sounds like it will likely be with the Mets according to himBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tell them Pedro!“The umpires don’t know **** about what they’re doing.” —Pedro Martinez https://t.co/W8CixFdCfdBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets