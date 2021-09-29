New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
More Recent New York Mets Articles
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___WILD, WILD EASTYankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York
Syndergaard confident he'll be back with Mets next year
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 1h
Noah Syndergaard is roughly one month away from testing free agency for the first time in his career but appears optimistic about a return to the New York Mets."I'm fairly confident we'll reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," Syndergaard said following his first appearance in...
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3h
It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
-
If you’re a fan of competition and the unpredictability of sport… you’ve got to be rooting for the Mariners right? Love it!TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets and pending free agent Marcus Stroman have had "no negotiations at all," but he's "open" to returning https://t.co/lIwOTk4mMpTV / Radio Network
-
Was at Citi Field for both games on Tuesday. Noah Syndergaard looked electric in the nightcap Definitely looking forward to watching him pitch as a starter again next season, and it sounds like it will likely be with the Mets according to himBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tell them Pedro!“The umpires don’t know **** about what they’re doing.” —Pedro Martinez https://t.co/W8CixFdCfdBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets