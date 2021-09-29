Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
Syndergaard confident he'll be back with Mets next year

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 1h

Noah Syndergaard is roughly one month away from testing free agency for the first time in his career but appears optimistic about a return to the New York Mets."I'm fairly confident we'll reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," Syndergaard said following his first appearance in...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___WILD, WILD EASTYankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

SNY.tv
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.

CBS New York
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 3h

It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.

NBC Sports
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.

MLB Trade Rumors
Noah Syndergaard Discusses Impending Free Agency

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

Noah Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to the Mets this evening, firing a perfect inning as an opener in tonight's …

